Omaha attorney recieves settlement from prison eavesdropping lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha attorney gets a shock in the mail. A hefty settlement check but it’s not for a client.

A statue in his office shows that justice is blind and means nobody should be listening when attorney James Martin Davis has calls with his clients.

Davis had several Omaha clients held on federal charges at a private detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas. The operator faced a class action suit and a Kansas City attorney contacted Davis.

James Martin Davis, a defense attorney said, “And your telephone conversations and your private meetings with your clients at CCA did you know that they were intercepted and recorded? And I said no.”

The private operator of the prison CoreCivic and a phone system provider agreed to a $3.7 million settlement with about 750 attorneys including Davis. While the settlement states there were attorneys who had communication with their clients either monitored or recorded, the private company that operates the detention center says there is no wrongdoing.

A CoreCivic text states it’s worked hard with all parties to resolve the issue. Based on the number of client calls and meetings monitored, Davis got a settlement check for about $6,500.

“This is the first time I had another law firm go to bat for me and others and I get rewarded in the process,” said Davis.

But not for free.

JMD: The award is $10,000 and the attorney fee is one third.

MM: So you had to pay an attorney fee, did you mind?

JMD: Well not at all.

On the other side of the attorney-client privilege, there was also a settlement.

An unknown number of federal prisoners who were held at the private detention facility in Kansas from 2013 to last year will split nearly $1.5 million. The phone system provider didn’t respond to our email.

