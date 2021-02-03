Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Why no facemask citations were issued at Omaha council meeting

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of people showed up maskless to Tuesday’s City Council meeting to ask the officials to allow the facemask ordinance to expire, leading many to ask the question:

Why were no citations issued to those not wearing masks?

With some in the audience visible to those watching the livestreamed meeting on the city’s website, the question of enforcement seemed central to the debate among viewers, though it came up only once during public comment and was not addressed in any follow-up questions or comments from councilmembers.

The reason: Omaha City Council Chambers is in a Douglas County government building, and neither the county nor the state has a facemask mandate in place. And since it’s not a federal building, the White House mandate doesn’t apply, either.

Douglas County Sheriff Tom Wheeler told 6 News, however, that his department wants to be team-players and do wear masks while working inside government buildings. He also said that his security staff offered facemasks to people coming into the meeting, but that people were not required to wear them in order to enter.

