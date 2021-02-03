David’s Forecast Update: Rain moves in tonight, with snow and wind impacting the Thursday morning commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures in Omaha Wednesday afternoon warmed into the 40s for the first time in almost two weeks! Hope you were able to enjoy the weather, as we’re looking much MUCH colder for the foreseeable future.

Clouds will increase Wednesday evening, with rain moving in overnight - primarily after midnight. Rain will transition quickly to snow, with impacts to the morning commute expected. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest, gusting 40 to 45 mph behind the cold front.

Gusty winds and snow will lower visibility at times Thursday morning (WOWT)

The snowfall – paired with gusty winds – will limit visibility at times Thursday morning and drop wind chills in the lower teens and single digits! Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely in the Metro.

1 to 2 inches of snowfall likely Thursday morning (WOWT)

Snow moves out of the WOWT viewing area by lunchtime, with conditions staying blustery through the day. Some sunshine, at least, returns by late afternoon.

Friday will bring us our break between First Alert Days. Partly cloudy skies are on tap with highs in the 20s.

A blast of Arctic air moves in for the weekend, dropping temperatures below zero in spots by Sunday morning. Clippers of snow are looking more and more likely with the frigid air, as waves move through the region Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. With the air being so cold, our snow ratios will be high; this means, snow could accumulate quickly, but will be fluffy! We’ll hash out exact amounts after Thursday’s First Alert Day.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

For more on our First Alert Days Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday check out this article.

Shots of reinforcing cold air will keep us in this frigid pattern through the extended forecast, so keep the warm layers handy!

