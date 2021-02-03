ARCTIC BLAST: Sub-zero temperatures possible this weekend!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A blast of Arctic air moves in for the upcoming weekend, bringing us the coldest air of the season so far. Highs will struggle to warm out of the single digits Sunday, with overnight lows dropping below zero.

Compared to average, we are very late in the season for our first below-zero low. According to the National Weather Service, between the years 1920 and 2020, Omaha faced sub-zero lows before February 1st -- 94% of the time.

During the same timeframe, Omaha experienced an average of 10.4 sub-zero lows per year.

For comparison: Lincoln has already dropped below zero twice this season (December 30th-31st). On average, Lincoln experienced 9.9 sub-zero lows per year between 1920 and 2020.

Norfolk has dropped below zero every year on record – since 1893!! It has yet to happen in 2021, but the city averages 16.5 sub-zero lows per year.

These numbers don’t factor in wind chill, of course. This weekend, feels-like temperatures will easily drop into the negative-teens.

