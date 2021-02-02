Victims identified in Cass County fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people were killed and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Cass County-Otoe County line on Sunday.

Ashly Bracken, 21, was headed southbound on Highway 75 with four passengers when a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line striking her vehicle.

Ashly Bracken, Tatiyana Wade 22, Malaysia Reece 4, and Keniah Robinson 5, all of Topeka, Kansas were killed as a result of the crash. A 20-year-old passenger also in the southbound vehicle is in critical condition at the Nebraska Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into what led to the crash is still underway.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.