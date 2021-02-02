Advertisement

Tuesday Feb. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 165 new cases, 2 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 165 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 61,316.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 162.

Two new deaths were reported. A woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s have passed away. The number of deaths in the county is now at 603.

DCHD reports 48,032 recoveries as of Monday.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy, with 361 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 70% rate with 101 beds available.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers | Iowa

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
