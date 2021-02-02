Tuesday Feb. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 165 new cases, 2 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 165 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 61,316.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 162.

Two new deaths were reported. A woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s have passed away. The number of deaths in the county is now at 603.

DCHD reports 48,032 recoveries as of Monday.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy, with 361 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 70% rate with 101 beds available.

Should pregnant or breastfeeding women get a COVID-19 vaccine? It's a personal choice.

We are working hard to answer all the questions you have about the COVID-19 vaccine and are updating https://t.co/N9fVnIHKaT with everything we know as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/d5FWNT1AE1 — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) February 2, 2021

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

