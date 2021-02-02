Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Dense fog, flurries and slick spots to start the day as we wait for a little sunshine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some areas of dense fog are out there this morning and with temps well below freezing there could easily be slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Some flurries are also falling from the low layer of fog too and could lead to more slick locations.

Temperatures today will get a chance to warm into the lower 30s with a few breaks in the afternoon clouds but there won’t be much sunshine.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40s and a bit more sunshine. We would likely end up in the 50s if it weren’t for the thick layer of snow on the ground influencing temperatures.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Spotty showers are likely after midnight Wednesday night but as cold air moves in from the northwest behind a cold front, that rain will change to snow and drop up to 2″ of snow on the ground Thursday morning. Thursday is a First Alert Day due to that snow, falling temps and strong northwest wind gusts up to near 45 mph. Check out more details on the First Alert Day here.

