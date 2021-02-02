Advertisement

LIVE: AP Source: FBI agents shot serving child exploitation case warrant in Florida

By FREIDA FRISARO and TERRY SPENCER
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in a middle-class neighborhood of single family homes, duplexes and apartment buildings. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged residents of Water Terrace to remain inside their homes while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

___

Balsamo contributed from Washington. Frieda Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.

*Update* 9:04am: The scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water...

Posted by City of Sunrise Police Department on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
UPDATE: 4 dead, 1 injured in Cass County crash
A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Cass County woman missing, husband in custody
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
Bellevue Police equipment was stolen from cruiser

Latest News

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a...
Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody
There’s growing tension among GOP lawmakers on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
Democrats: Trump aimed ‘loaded cannon’ of supporters at Capitol
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Northeastern US digging out from not-quite-record snowstorm
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: FBI agents wounded in shooting during arrest