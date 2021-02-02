One of the first community clinics in Douglas County opens for senior vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County opened one of its first community clinic sites today. The county health department and its community partners coordinated to provide vaccinations for residents 80 and over.

Christ Community Church is the first of four sites to begin vaccinating Douglas County seniors. Douglas County officials say bringing the vaccine to the public is a much more efficient way to administer the vaccine.

Phil Rooney, with the Douglas County Health Department, said, “we can get a lot more people done in a much faster time if we have to set every individual appointment at doctor’s offices. It also floods the doctor’s offices and keeps people from getting other services they need there.”

Officials plan to vaccinate 700 people here today. The 80 and older seniors have been hit very hard by the virus and it’s put to a halt to regular life for many seniors.

“We pretty much stay home all the time, the only place we ever go is maybe to the grocery store,” said Don Hirsh.

“I don’t go out that much at all, said Betty Mccart. This is an outing for me.”

Officials have made this clinic more senior friendly. Some adjustments have been made from past weeks when health care workers were vaccinated here.

The clinic at Christ Community Church will vaccinate another 700 people tomorrow. The clinic at CHI Immanuel Medical Center at 72nd and Sorensen Pkwy will begin vaccinations tomorrow at 9 a.m.

The other two sites will begin vaccinations later this week. You must be pre-registered to get a shot.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.