Omaha council hears comments on facemask ordinance, set to expire later this month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During its meeting Tuesday, Omaha City Council members heard public comment on the city’s mask ordinance, set to expire May 25.

Before hearing from members of the medical community and the public, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour made her recommendation to extend the ordinance.

“We need to continue to wear masks,” she said.

Pour said the facemasks were needed to decrease the spread of mutant strains, first identified in the U.K., South Africa, and Brazil; and because the vaccination effort had only begun in Omaha.

“To have a more open economy, I think we need to wear masks... and to let us open schools,” she said, noting that many schools did open in the fall and that Omaha Public Schools were preparing to back to classrooms.

The COVID-19 vaccines aren’t 100% effective, and it’s not known whether they prevent transmission, Pour said, recommending the city follow the federal mandates requiring facemasks on public transportation and in federal buildings.

Dr. Mark Rupp, who is also an epidemiology professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said he agreed with Pour for three reasons:

COVID-19 is still considered widespread in the Omaha community, he said, acknowledging that case rates have declined. But the seven-day average is still 310 and should be closer to 25-30 cases per day before considering undoing mask ordinances, he said. The COVID-19 variants, which have been confirmed in Iowa, aren’t as easily detected and have proved to be “explosive” in other communities, Rupp said, noting that it is likely “we have low-level activity of these (variants) in our area.” Rupp said it will be “many months” before the COVID-19 vaccine, which he said is the best pathway to “herd immunity,” is fully distributed in the community. Controlling the pandemic after widespread outbreak is the wrong time to address precautions, he said.

Dr. Ali Khan, professor of public health at UNMC, took the podium declaring: “I represent science.”

Khan put forth four points:

1. Facemasks work for the public, just as they do for healthcare professionals, he said, also likening the precaution to seat belts. Masks are so effective, he said, many are moving from cloth to N-95 masks.

2. Science is indisputable that masks work, he said, and 1,000 articles detail this. There’s lots of data across the U.S. showing how masks contribute to the decrease in transmission, but no single study that shows adverse events of masks. Counties that opted out of such mandates saw 100% increase in COVID-19 cases, he said, while those that did it saw a 6% decrease in new cases.

3. Mask rules save lives, he said, adding that there were few to no cases in countries that implemented such mandates right away and sustained them.

4. Showing an ad featuring President Biden wearing a facemask, Khan said that the president had stated that wearing a mask was patriotic. The statement caused laughter among many in the room, and prompted a warning from the council president.

A few members of the public also spoke in favor of the requirement, saying it will protect loved ones and neighbors, and keep kids in school and businesses open.

“This is a public health measure grounded in evidence,” one woman said. “Politics should not play a role in this decision.”

Another proponent chastised those in the audience who laughed at the mention of patriotism and President Biden, and urged the city not only to keep the existing mandate, but to enforce it and even expand it. She said masks should be made more affordable and more accessible, especially to those populations that are trying to following the ordinance.

To date, Omaha Police have issued six facemask citations. One issued against an employee of a laundromat was recently dropped by the city.

Mayor Jean Stothert stated her support of the ordinance extension at last week’s local COVID-19 update.

Opponents from the public argued that Pfizer, one of two companies making FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccinations, was untrustworthy based on a previous lawsuit; that facemasks were robbing youth of their childhood; that abortion and STDs were a worse “pandemic” on the community; that they, as former healthcare workers, were not a threat to the public. Others called facemask requirements an overreach, saying government has no businesses governing what people choose to do with their bodies.

Others argued for freedom of choice, saying the people of Omaha are smart and deserved a council that would be “pro-choice on this issue”; that local government could make different and better choices that would still keep the community safe; another quoted children’s author Hans Christen Anderson and blamed the media and politicians for spreading fear and division.

One woman said the choice between sitting her 11-year-old son in front of a computer for several hours a day or wearing a facemask for hours in school forced her family to enroll him in private school, “paying for oxygen,” so that he can sit in a socially distanced classroom where he isn’t required to wear a facemask.

Several opponents used quotes from Pour as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci to make their cases, one calling him an “untrustworthy source.” A few indicated they would not be getting any COVID-19 vaccine.

One woman mocked Dr. Anthony Faucci, called UNMC “corrupt,” and accused the council of “expert worship”; another said the facemask ordinance was a “fig leaf... political cover” that didn’t work because COVID-19 cases didn’t fall immediately after the ordinance was put in place. She and another woman said they purposely avoided Omaha businesses, shopping instead online or in other surrounding cities, in order to be free to shop without a mask. One woman said she was considering moving her family to another city to escape the ordinance.

Another man, who was wearing a mask but said he has no intention of ever wearing it over his nose, said it was against democracy to implement the ordinance when so many before the council were so clearly against it. While violating the time limit, he also criticized the council for not enforcing the time limit. Others said mandates are only to give the appearance that the government is doing something, likening it to “play-acting” and questioning the data being used to make such decisions; or that officials were picking and choosing what data upon which to their base decisions.

One woman said she blacks out when she wears a facemask and that explaining this to businesses was “uncomfortable.” She noted Dr. Pour’s statement about the highest number of cases being in November, months after the ordinance went into effect.

Another man said facemasks fuel fear, force isolation, and will lead to mass depression. Another said it was “disgusting” that members of the city council have any say over the lives of regular citizens.

Some opponents addressed the council remotely; others traveled from other cities to address the council.

One woman from Wahoo said she no longer wants to come to Omaha to shop because she no longer feels safe in the city “because of the mask shaming and the bullying. You’ve actually created a war zone for us.” Lifting the mandate in Wahoo allowed it to become a community again, she said.

A man from Fort Calhoun also spoke, making a case that the numbers of those affected don’t warrant such restrictions, compared the current COVID-19 death count to the population of Omaha.

A Council Bluffs woman spoke of Biden’s call for unity and called for an end to the ordinance, saying it incites division and disrespects other points of view and the rights of individuals.

