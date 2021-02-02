Millard Public School’s superintendent that served 34 years dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Millard Public Schools announced on Tuesday that a superintendent from 1955 to 1989 has died.

In the announcement, it states that Dr. Don Stroh passed Monday night with his family by his side.

Dr. Stroh was not only a superintendent, he taught world geography, was the district bookkeeper, and coached all sports. Also, he was a founding board member of the Millard Public Schools Foundation.

The Millard district grew from a Class D to a Class A during his time. Dr. Stroh retired in 1989 and continued to be committed to public education and the district.

The MPS district administration office is named the Don Stroh Administration Center in his honor with his portrait in the lobby.

Dr. Stroh, seated at right with faculty, 1958 (Millard Public Schools)

