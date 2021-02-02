Advertisement

Meatpacking firms encouraging workers to get virus vaccine

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Meatpacking companies and public health officials are trying to overcome any reluctance workers may have about coronavirus vaccines before they become eligible to get them.

Major companies such as Tyson Foods and JBS are encouraging workers to get the vaccine with campaigns to educate them about the benefits and safety of the shots. Also, JBS and Pilgrim’s Corp. are offering $100 bonuses to workers who get the vaccine.

But union officials and worker advocates say some workers, who are largely immigrants, distrust the government and some question the safety of the shots because they were developed in less than a year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
UPDATE: 4 dead, 1 injured in Cass County crash
Cass County woman missing, husband in custody
A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Bellevue Police equipment was stolen from cruiser
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County

Latest News

Fifth positive coronavirus case identified at Iowa Capitol
One of the first community clinics in Douglas County opens for senior vaccinations
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests