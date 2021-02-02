Lancaster County Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding missing woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating Dana Benitez from rural Raymond. Dana Benitez was reportedly last seen in the area of HWY 34 and NW 42nd at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2021.

At this time, she was a passenger in a pickup that slid off the road and got stuck in a ditch. The driver went to get help and reports when he returned, Dana was gone. Per the driver, Dana did not have a coat or other winter clothes with her.

Dana Benitez is described as a 28-year-old, white female, brown hair, green eyes, 5′11″, and approximately 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black sweater, and black Ugg boots.

Anyone with information on Dana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 441-6500.

