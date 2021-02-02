Iowa inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced the death of an inmate due to COVID-19.

Robert Frank Taylor, 72, was pronounced dead due to complications relating to the virus and other pre-existing conditions on Sunday, Jan. 31 around 8:45 p.m. at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Taylor was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Black Hawk County. He was incarcerated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center and started his life sentence on Jan. 26, 1980.

Taylor’s death is the department’s 17th death in relation to the virus.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.