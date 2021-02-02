Advertisement

Iowa inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications

Robert Frank Taylor mugshot, Iowa Department of Corrections
Robert Frank Taylor mugshot, Iowa Department of Corrections(Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced the death of an inmate due to COVID-19.

Robert Frank Taylor, 72, was pronounced dead due to complications relating to the virus and other pre-existing conditions on Sunday, Jan. 31 around 8:45 p.m. at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Taylor was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Black Hawk County. He was incarcerated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center and started his life sentence on Jan. 26, 1980.

Taylor’s death is the department’s 17th death in relation to the virus.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
UPDATE: 4 dead, 1 injured in Cass County crash
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
NSP arrest two people on opposite sides of the state in simultaneous chases
Very cold temperatures moving in for the weekend
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Big swings in temperature on the way this week!

Latest News

Charles Drew Health Center sets up appointments for 65 and older
Doctors remain confident the COVID vaccine awaiting emergency use authorization by the FDA is...
Lancaster County to move into Phase 1B of vaccine rollout on Friday
CHI Health previews COVID-19 vaccine shots for Douglas County seniors
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress