Iowa agent charged with insurance fraud, theft, other counts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A suburban Des Moines insurance agent has been charged with multiple felony counts after state officials say he collected thousands of dollars in premiums for nonexistent insurance policies after his license was revoked.

The Iowa Insurance Division says 35-year-old Adam Hocking, who owns Adam Hocking & Associates in Windsor Heights, has been charged with insurance fraud, theft, fraudulent sales practices, and forgery.

The division’s fraud bureau said Tuesday in a news release that Hocking actively engaged in the business of insurance after his license had been revoked for a period of five years in October.

Officials say he also created fictitious insurance policies and collected insurance premiums, leading victims to believe they had valid insurance coverage.

