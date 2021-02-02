Illinois woman’s body found at Iowa arboretum, man charged
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Police say the ex-boyfriend of an Illinois woman whose body was found at an arboretum in Iowa is charged with her death.
Twenty-year-old Jennifer Lopez, of Galena, Illinois, was found dead Monday on the grounds of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Richard Forsythe, of Galena, is charged with first-degree murder in her death.
He is being held on a $1 million bond in Galena awaiting extradition to Dubuque. No further information has been released.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.