Advertisement

Illinois woman’s body found at Iowa arboretum, man charged

21-year-old Richard Forsythe, of Galena, Illinois, was developed as a possible suspect in the...
21-year-old Richard Forsythe, of Galena, Illinois, was developed as a possible suspect in the murder investigation based on evidence at the scene.(Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Police say the ex-boyfriend of an Illinois woman whose body was found at an arboretum in Iowa is charged with her death.

Twenty-year-old Jennifer Lopez, of Galena, Illinois, was found dead Monday on the grounds of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Richard Forsythe, of Galena, is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

He is being held on a $1 million bond in Galena awaiting extradition to Dubuque. No further information has been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
UPDATE: 4 dead, 1 injured in Cass County crash
Cass County woman missing, husband in custody
A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Bellevue Police equipment was stolen from cruiser
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County

Latest News

Push to change laws for juvenile detention
Push to change laws for juvenile detention
Mask rule extension discussed at Omaha City Council
Mask rule extension discussed at Omaha City Council
Omaha Henry Doorly anticipates a successful year
Henry Doorly Zoo anticipates a successful year
Ice jam flooding continues along Platte River