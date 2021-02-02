Ice jam flooding continues along Platte River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flood advisory is in effect for Dodge County as residents continue to deal with flooded roads. It will expire Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Some Fremont residents are still not able to access certain roads after ice jams caused flooding early Saturday morning.

Tuesday morning the Fremont Fire Department rescued a man who had fallen and injured himself. Water surrounded his home.

“They had to walk part of the way with the boat due to the low levels of water, but then they got more in the deeper end. Most of them said it was about three to four feet deep in certain spots,” the Fire Captain, Tom Christensen, said.

Christensen said it was the first injury rescue they’ve had to do. He said some people are choosing to stay in their homes until the roads are visible again. However, they are taking extra precautions.

“For the most part people have been observant to watching the weather conditions the ice conditions and the flood waters,” he said.

Christensen said flooding is a regular occurrence in the area.

“Just the way the river is laid out and then ice starts to build up and we have the backup of water and ice,” he explained.

While many say the flood of 2019 was a much bigger issue, many people knew to take action ahead of time.

Some people placed sandbags around their property to protect it.

Officials continue to remind residents to be safe, and not to dive through flooded streets.

Until the water is gone parts of Big Island Road, Ridge Road, and Ridgeland Avenue will remain closed.

“It’s not a perfect flat surface. There’s areas where it’s not covering the road, but right now those are the roads that are still closed down due to the potential water still coming up and stuff like that,” Christensen added.

