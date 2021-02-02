Free COVID-19 testing offered to LPS high school staff and students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools has agreed to participate in a volunteer pilot high school COVID-19 testing project with the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education and the operations team with Test Nebraska. This pilot testing project helps local health officials determine the prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, and what safety protocols need to be adjusted to further reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19. Data gathered will also help LPS in collaboration with the health department continue to make planning decisions about the remainder of the school year. Especially as it relates to permitting more of our high school students to return.

Testing will be available to all high school students and staff at no cost to families or the school district. There are a limited number of test kits and testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve, and volunteer basis. This will take place at all six LPS high schools during the week of Feb. 8, 2021.

Nurses from Test Nebraska will be doing a nasal mid-turbinate swab. Collecting a specimen for testing involves inserting a small swab, similar to a Q-Tip, into the front of the nose. This is less invasive than the nasopharyngeal swab. Results will be sent securely within 72 hours to the email used for testing registration. Anyone who participates in the testing and does not exhibit symptoms will not have to quarantine while they wait for results.

Those who test positive will be contacted by Test Nebraska and the health department, and will still be required to follow LPS COVID-19 protocols for a positive COVID-19 result. This includes staying home from school during the self-isolation period identified by the health department, and reporting the absence to the school.

More information about the COVID-19 tests and information on registering can be found on the LPS website at lps.org/coronavirus.

There will be two days tests are available at each high school to ensure all student groups will have an opportunity to participate. Staff and students who are 100% remote learners or attend in-person full time can test either day.

East High School

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11, noon - 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln High School

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11, noon - 4:30 p.m.

North Star High School

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12, noon - 4:30 p.m.

Northeast High School

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11, noon - 4:30 p.m.

Southeast High School

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12, noon - 4:30 p.m.

Southwest High School

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12, noon - 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.