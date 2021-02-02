Ex-Pilger clerk gets prison for theft from village coffers

STANTON, Neb. (AP) - A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village of Pilger.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that 58-year-old Kimberly Neiman was sentenced Monday to three years in prison. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony counts. In a deal with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty in November to one count of attempted theft in exchange for all other counts being dropped.

Neiman was fired by the village board in February 2019, following a state audit that found more than $562,000 in questionable transactions and more than $156,000 in suspicious charges on the village’s credit card.

