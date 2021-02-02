Advertisement

Early voting application process for Omaha city elections

Green cards were sent out for Douglas County Early Ballot Application
Green cards were sent out for Douglas County Early Ballot Application
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is expected to formally ask the Douglas County Election Commissioner on Tuesday to mail early voter ballot requests to all registered voters in the city for the upcoming citywide elections.

Nearly half of registered voters in the city are receiving an application for an early ballot anyway.

The election commissioner’s office tells 6 News that as of Jan. 4, there were 311,304 registered voters in city limits. About 145,000 of those voters were mailed a green postcard on Jan. 27 to apply for an early ballot.

Those voters had already put themselves on the Early Voting Request List. To do that, print out the application. Be sure to check the red box where it reads “Place my name on the Early Voting Request List.”

