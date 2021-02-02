Early voting application process for Omaha city elections

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is expected to formally ask the Douglas County Election Commissioner on Tuesday to mail early voter ballot requests to all registered voters in the city for the upcoming citywide elections.

Nearly half of registered voters in the city are receiving an application for an early ballot anyway.

The election commissioner’s office tells 6 News that as of Jan. 4, there were 311,304 registered voters in city limits. About 145,000 of those voters were mailed a green postcard on Jan. 27 to apply for an early ballot.

Those voters had already put themselves on the Early Voting Request List. To do that, print out the application. Be sure to check the red box where it reads “ Place my name on the Early Voting Request List .”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.