Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
UPDATE: 4 dead, 1 injured in Cass County crash
A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Cass County woman missing, husband in custody
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
Bellevue Police equipment was stolen from cruiser

Latest News

Kids head back to in-person, full time learning at Norris Middle School Feb. 2, 2021
OPS students transition back to 5 days of in-person learning
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls military acts in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida