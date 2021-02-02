Douglas County to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for law enforcement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Director told county commissioners Tuesday morning that the health department was expanding Phase 1B appointments to include those age 75 and older as well as law enforcement personnel.

Addressing Douglas County Commissioners at their regular meeting, Dr. Adi Pour said that by 9 a.m. Thursday, the county’s online appointment system would expand the age requirement to allow those who are at least 75 years old, or will be later this year, to schedule their vaccination. Pour said, however, that the system may experience some issues should too many try to access it all at the same time.

“We have enough appointments that everyone can go on there in an orderly fashion,” she said.

Pour said new positive COVID-19 cases have decreased in nursing homes that have all received their first round of the vaccination and that work continues to get the second round vaccinations to that population.

The health director also said the county would be allotting 10% of its COVID-19 vaccination doses to inoculate 1,500 — about half — of local law enforcement this week. First-responders, next on Nebraska’s Phase 1B prioritization list following senior citizens, include dispatch, police, Nebraska State Patrol, FBI, fire, and adult and child welfare workers.

Pour said inching into the next priority population in Omaha helps the city stay in-step with the same efforts in Lincoln, which is important given how those groups interact with one another.

Once vaccinations for that group is finished, she said, efforts will move to corrections — but not necessarily those in the judiciary system — as well as homeless shelters, educators, and utility workers. Anyone who was in Phase 1A but has not yet been vaccinated is advised to contact DCHD at 402-444-3400 to set up an appointment.

Drive-through vaccinations will likely not be in place until April, when the weather gets better, Pour said. She told the county commissioners on Tuesday that plans are in motion to incorporate Test Nebraska into the mass-vaccination process.

The county is purchasing vans in order to send COVID-19 vaccine “strike teams” into some neighborhoods, she said. Nebraska Medicine has also offered a van to assist with that strategy.

Pour also addressed concerns about “line-jumping” at vaccination sites, saying DCHD has received multiple reports of “cheaters” and she has faced a lot of criticism on the topic as well.

“I depend on the honesty of individuals who, when their time comes, that they go and get vaccinated. We will not check documentation,” she said.

