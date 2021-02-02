David’s Evening Forecast - One warm day ahead of an Arctic Blast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a foggy and frosty start this morning, sunshine finally returned to the metro this afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly, generally below freezing around most of the area. Fog will likely return to the area after sunset, with dense fog advisories once again in place across much of eastern Nebraska. Temperatures will briefly dip into the mid 20s this evening, so more frost and slick spots are possible overnight. Temperatures will slowly rebound by morning as south winds increase. We likely will be near 30 degrees by sunrise on Wednesday.

Clouds and fog may initially slow our warm up Wednesday morning, but we should break back into at least partial sunshine by the afternoon. The sun combined with a strong south wind should really help to warm things up. Temperatures are expected to jump into the low or even mid 40s near and south of I-80. We would be even warmer if it weren’t for the snow still on the ground! Mild temperatures should stay in place through the evening.

A strong cold front will move through around or just after Midnight, bringing some light rain showers to the area. Temperatures will begin dropping quickly by sunrise Thursday, changing rain over to snow. Temperatures likely fall into the mid or even low 20s by midday Thursday. Snow showers linger through about the lunch hour, then will fade away. 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible around the metro, with some slightly heavier amounts possible to the north of the I-80 corridor. Cold air settles in Thursday night with lows near 10, and highs on Friday only in the middle 20s.

Thursday Snow Potential (WOWT)

A second push of cold air arrives by the weekend, this round even colder. The Arctic blast pushes in early Saturday, bringing some slight snow showers and very cold conditions. Temperatures likely only top out between 10 and 12 Saturday afternoon with the light snow showers. Temperatures plunge all the way below zero Saturday night, with wind chills potentially in the -20 to -25 degree range. Highs may only reach single digits Sunday and Monday afternoon for parts of the area. The bitter chill remains stuck over our region through at least the middle of next week.

Weekend Arctic Blast (WOWT)

