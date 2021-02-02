Advertisement

4 Iowans convicted of dozens of wildlife violations

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa conservation officials say four people in Linn and Buchanan counties have been convicted of dozens of wildlife violations.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Monday that a routine inspection of taxidermy operations led authorities to issue search warrants, leading to the arrest of Jason Webster, of Quasgueton, and Jeremiah Pillard, of Troy Mills. Webster was charged with more than 20 violations.

Under a plea deal, Webster will pay $15,500 in civil damages plus criminal costs. Pillard pleaded guilty to illegal taking of animals and must pay $6,750 in civil damages and criminal fines.

Two women from Quasgueton pleaded guilty to violations related to hunting tags and licenses.

