UPDATE: 4 dead, 1 injured in Cass County crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More details have been confirmed in a deadly Sunday night crash near Nebraska City on Highway 75.

An investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol revealed a pickup truck crossed the center line near the Cass-Otoe county line striking a southbound vehicle containing five occupants.

The fatality victims include a 21-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old girl, and a 5-year-old child. It wasn’t immediately known if the 5-year-old child was a boy or a girl.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Capt. David Lamprecht from the Cass Co. Sheriff’s office confirmed that all occupants were from Topeka, Kansas.

The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

