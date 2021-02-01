Stealth fighter jet to land at Nebraska museum this spring

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) - A stealth fighter jet is set to arrive at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland this spring.

The radar-resistant F-117 Nighthawk plane is one of 64 built for the Air Force, and one of only four of the planes donated to private museums. The museum’s marketing manager John Lefler Jr. said Monday that this plane will help the museum tell the story of the military’s stealth planes better.

The Air Force retired the F-117 Nighthawks in 2008. The plane headed for the Nebraska museum will initially spend time in the museum’s restoration bay before being put on display likely sometime in 2022.

