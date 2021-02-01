Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds and some fog to start and those clouds are likely to stay

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A thick layer of low clouds will likely be very tough to get rid of all day, very typical for this time of year. The low sun angle makes it really tough to burn these off and warm up. If we do get any breaks, it will be late in the day and do little to help us warm. North wind at 5-10 mph and highs in the upper 20s will be the story too.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds and fog really thicken up again tonight heading to Tuesday morning with the potential to see a little more widespread fog to start Tuesday. I do think we’ll see some breaks in the clouds Tuesday afternoon and that will allow us to warm a bit more. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40s. If it weren’t for all the snow on the ground, we’d likely reach the 50s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of some rain changing to snow that could impact the morning drive. Falling temps and strong wind will be very noteworthy as well.

Thursday First Alert (WOWT)

Saturday and Sunday will feature our first big bout of arctic air and will likely send our air temps below zero by Sunday morning and put wind chills in the double digits below zero for a while this weekend.

Weekend First Alert Days (WOWT)

