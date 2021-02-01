Pottawattamie County beginning Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - As Iowa moves into Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations, the Pottawattamie County Public Health department is planning to begin vaccinations Monday for those ages 65 and older as well as other priority groups.

According to a PCPH news release, the local health district is expecting to receive 600-1,000 doses weekly. Half of each weekly allotment will be distributed to residents 65 years old and older via the state’s pharmacy program; half will be administered to first-responders, teachers, childcare workers, food processing workers, “and other defined agencies,” the release states.

PCPH is working to distribute more information via the county’s website about how the vaccine will be distributed. On Monday morning, a message there read:

“Vaccine in Iowa is under a shortage order issued by Iowa Department of Public Health. Currently, Iowa Priority Group 1A (Health Care Providers and Long Term Care Residents and Staff) is being allotted vaccine. As more information becomes available, Public Health will communicate it to the public through all media channels.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health has a list of local vaccination providers for each county on its website that include Alegent, CHI Health, Hy-Vee, Walmart, and local pharmacy locations.

