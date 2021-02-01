Advertisement

North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license...
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates, similar to this one, featuring the Confederate battle flag.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the agency says removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1.

A statement from NCDMV says it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition doesn’t entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
UPDATE: 4 dead, 1 injured in Cass County crash
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
NSP arrest two people on opposite sides of the state in simultaneous chases
Very cold temperatures moving in for the weekend
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Big swings in temperature on the way this week!

Latest News

A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
‘A long two days’: Major storm pummels Northeast with snow
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Trying to warm up ahead of an Arctic Blast
FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo taken from video, provided by the Yes on Measure 110...
Oregon 1st state to decriminalize possession of drugs
Trying to warm up ahead of an Arctic Blast