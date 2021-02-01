Metro artist builds snowmen to spread joy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re never too old to build a snowman or even a lot of them.

That’s exactly what an Omaha Metro couple did with the snow hanging around from last week’s snowstorm.

“I call it my love army,” snowmen creator Alec Paul said.

It’s an “army” of 100.

His love army was a labor of love with his girlfriend Caroline Baroco.

“Our knees were wrecked, we kind of went home and peeled off all of our clothes and were like ugh it’s done,” Paul said with a laugh.

While rolling balls of snow for hours on end seems like something you’d only ever want to do once, that’s not the case here.

“This is like a tradition now. I started three years ago was the first love army and I’ve done one every year since,” he explained.

Last year, Paul made a ring of colorful snowmen that outlined the circle in Turner Park.

“Love is colorful. Love is not black, white, or gray, it’s colorful,” Paul said talking about adding the colors to each snowman.

“And it’s hard work,” his girlfriend Caroline Baroco chimed in.

The colors are made from a Kool-Aid mixture, so technically the yellow snow is edible...but you might not want to.

“Had to dodge the goose poop,” Paul said with a laugh.

“Yeah a lot of that,” Baroco added.

I offered that you wouldn’t want to find that in your snowman.

Baroco said with some honesty, “some of them might be rolled deep inside.”

The love army caught the attention of people passing by on the road, some stopping to take photos or even lend a helping hand.

Paul and Baroco know their snow babies won’t stick around forever, but the fun times they had making them will stay frozen in their memories for all of the warm days to come.

“There is an element of like being a kid about it too while you’re doing it,” Baroco said. “You know just kind of forget about all of the bills and stuff you have to pay, and all of that adult things, it’s just like fun. You’re just playing.”

Paul added in, “yeah, just kind of lose yourself a bit.”

If you want to see the 100 colorful snowmen for yourself, just head over to Fontenelle Park.

