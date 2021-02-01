Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Big swings in temperature on the way this week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a cloudy and chilly weekend with temperatures in the 30s, wind chills in the teens, fog, drizzle, and gusty winds!

Clouds are chipping away from west to east Sunday evening, which will allow temperatures to drop into the teens overnight. Clear skies and decreasing winds over snow pack, however, will allow fog to form.

We’ll likely start Monday with low clouds and fog, before more sunshine breaks through for the afternoon. The amount of sunshine we see will impact just how warm temperatures rise! At this time, I’m forecasting highs in the lower-30s. Winds will be much calmer than Sunday, but still from the NNW 5-10 mph.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A similar low cloud/foggy start to the day is likely Tuesday, ahead of sunshine and SSE winds for the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-30s Tuesday, and lower-40s Wednesday!

Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of our next cold front and precipitation chance. Rain showers look to move in late Wednesday night, before changing over to snow Thursday morning. This could make for a messy commute, depending on the exact timing of the precipitation! Only a couple of inches of snowfall look possible from this storm, but temperatures will crash behind with winds gusting as well. We’ll have to keep an eye on flash-freezing.

Rain/snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday (WOWT)

The coldest air of the season looks to move in for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the teens, and lows in the single digits – possibly below-zero. The forecast is conservative for now, so stay tuned for updates. It could very well get colder!

Very cold temperatures moving in for the weekend (WOWT)

