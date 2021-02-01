Ricketts isolating after potential COVID-19 exposure; vaccination plans forming for meat-packing plants

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update Monday on the state’s COVID-19 response ahead of the annual Governor’s Wellness Walk at the State Capitol.

The governor attended Monday’s news conference remotely. He said he was isolating after a potential COVID-19 exposure over the weekend while awaiting the test results of that exposure.

Nearly 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, he said. In recent weeks, the state has been getting 23,500 doses weekly, and expect to get more than that this week. Ricketts reminded Nebraskans of the vaccination dashboard, noting that the state has been keeping up with its supplied doses and getting them distributed.

Local health directors will be putting together plans to get meat-packing plant employees vaccinated, working with employers to come up with the best ways to do so, Ricketts said. Those distribution plans may look different for each plant, he said. Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour agreed it would depend on the community, saying that in some cases, nurses will go into the facilities, and in others, those employees will be asked to come into a specific site to be vaccinated.

The governor’s walk takes place each year to promote the importance of a healthy diet and exercise, as well as encourage the use of the WellPower Challenge that begins Monday. Representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services were also in attendance to speak about Nebraska’s current health rankings.

