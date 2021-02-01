Advertisement

Lancaster County to move into Phase 1B of vaccine rollout on Friday

Doctors remain confident the COVID vaccine awaiting emergency use authorization by the FDA is...
Doctors remain confident the COVID vaccine awaiting emergency use authorization by the FDA is safe, despite news of two people in the UK suffering allergic reactions.(WBAY)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials in Lancaster County will start vaccinating people in the Phase 1B category beginning this Friday, starting with those 80 years of age and older.

According to Lincoln-Lancaster County Heath Director Pat Lopez, Lancaster County, which is one of two Nebraska counties yet to move into Phase 1B, will make the switch on Friday.

More information as to who qualifies under Phase 1B can be found here.

The vaccines will be administered at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The City said they will start contacting people on Tuesday to schedule appointments to get the vaccine at PBA.

City of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said as of 11:45 a.m. 66,000 people have signed up for the vaccine through the Lancaster County registry.

In addition, during the week of Feb. 15, the City is allocating all doses to independent retirement communities and is working with local pharmacies to vaccinate people in their place of living.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
UPDATE: 4 dead, 1 injured in Cass County crash
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
NSP arrest two people on opposite sides of the state in simultaneous chases
Very cold temperatures moving in for the weekend
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Big swings in temperature on the way this week!

Latest News

Robert Frank Taylor mugshot, Iowa Department of Corrections
Iowa inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications
Green cards were sent out for Douglas County Early Ballot Application
Early voting application process for Omaha city elections
Charles Drew Health Center sets up appointments for 65 and older
Searching for missing Cass County, Nebraska woman
Searching for missing Cass County, Nebraska woman
Ensuring equal access to vaccinations
Ensuring equal access to vaccinations