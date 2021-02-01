Kimara Snipes formally announces candidacy for Omaha Mayor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kimara Snipes has formally announced her candidacy for Omaha Mayor Monday after being the first candidate to qualify for the ballot, according to the release.

Snipes, a Democrat, is a member of the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education and President of the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance. She is currently employed with a non-profit promoting civic involvement for marginalized communities in Nebraska and serves on the Heartland Workers Center, Mode Shift Omaha, and the Kroc Center’s advisory boards.

Along with announcing her candidacy, she also released early endorsements.

According to the release, endorsements include Omaha labor leader Terry Moore, former U.S. Senator Ben Nelson, recent Democratic Congressional candidates Kara Eastman and Ann Ashford, and former State Senator Don Preister.

To find out where she stands on issues in Omaha, Snipes encourages people to visit her website.

