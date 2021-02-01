FIRST ALERT DAYS this week: Snow, wind and falling temps Thursday then coldest air yet by the weekend.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two rounds of cold air are set to move in later this week. One will bring some snow to the area and the other will bring the coldest air yet this winter. We have 3 First Alert Days in place because of all that.

Thursday is the first of the First Alert Days when a cold front is expected to barrel through during the morning hours. Rain will change to snow at some point Thursday morning as colder air dives in from the northwest. Snow amounts are expected to be rather light with most of the area likely to see 2″ of snow or less. Those 2″ amounts are most likely north of the metro with the rest of the area seeing much less.

Thursday Snow (WOWT)

As temperatures fall from the mid 30s early in the morning to the 20s by lunch time, some melting and flash freezing is possible on area roads in addition to the snow coating some roads. It is not clear at this time if this will happen early enough to impact the morning drive. Stay with us for the latest details as we get closer to Thursday.

Thursday First Alert (WOWT)

Temperatures will continue to tumble into the evening hours thanks to gusty northwest winds most of the day. Gusts to 40-45 mph are likely at times sending wind chills into the single digits by the evening hours.

Saturday and Sunday are the next of the First Alert Days and this is due to an arctic blast dragging in the coldest air yet this season. Saturday’s high temp in the teens will likely occur early then cold air will send numbers into the single digits as the day progresses. Northwest wind will also gust to near 30 mph at times through the entire weekend. Expect lows by Sunday morning to be in the single digits below zero with wind chills as cold as -20° likely in the area. Highs by Sunday afternoon likely won’t climb out of the single digits. It is possible that the coldest of the air lingers into Monday morning too before starting to slide east early next week. Check out this video for more info:

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.