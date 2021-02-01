David’s Evening Forecast - Trying to warm up ahead of an Arctic Blast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept us chilly most of the day, however clouds thinned just enough to bring us some filtered sunshine late this afternoon. Temperatures only warmed into the low 30s around the metro, but the sun did bring us a little melting. The clearing skies will likely only be temporary, as clouds fill back in tonight into Tuesday morning. Some patchy fog is possible as well, with dense fog possible in central Nebraska. The fog and clouds will help to hold temperatures steady in the mid-20s into Tuesday morning.

Clouds will likely lead to a slow warm-up once again on Tuesday. Temperatures will eventually push into the low and mid-30s by the afternoon. Clouds may thin once again Tuesday afternoon. If sunshine returns a little quicker, temperatures could push into the upper 30s in a few spots. South winds will pick up Tuesday night into Wednesday, helping to pull warmer air in our direction. Low temperatures Tuesday night likely settle in the lower 30s. At least some sunshine and strong south winds should warm us into the low or middle 40s Wednesday afternoon. Snow cover could hamper the warm-up in a few areas. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day for at least a week, as a strong cold front will be on our doorstep.

The cold front will move through the area early Thursday, bringing light rain after Midnight, changing to some light snow by sunrise. Some light accumulations of snow are possible, generally less than 2 inches. Temperatures in the 30s before sunrise will plunge into the 20s by late morning or afternoon. Gusty northwest winds up to 35mph will likely produce wind chills in the teens and single digits by the evening. Wind will let up Friday, with high temperatures trying to rebound back to around 32. A second Arctic blast arrives on Saturday, temperatures will likely be near 20s before sunrise but will fall into the teens or even single digits during the afternoon with gusty northwest winds. A few snow showers will be possible as well, though accumulations look light if any. Wind chills likely fall below zero by Saturday evening, with wind chills potentially approaching -20 degrees Saturday night into Sunday, with air temperatures also dipping below zero for some of the coldest air of the season so far. High temperatures on Sunday may only reach the single digits above zero. We try to moderate back into the 30s by the middle of next week.

Arctic Blast This Weekend (WOWT)

