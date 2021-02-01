Council Bluffs West Broadway reconstruction enters final phase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs has announced that the construction on West Broadway is coming to a close.

The reconstruction project to enhance the vitality and aesthetic of the road has entered its fifth and final phase.

Segment 5 construction will take place from 19th Street to 15th Street.

A video providing information for surrounding businesses on what they can expect in this final phase can be watched here.

“We are thrilled to be wrapping up construction on West Broadway this year,” said Mayor Matt Walsh. “We ask that drivers slow down and stay alert in construction zones so that everyone - construction workers, other drivers, and you - can go home safe every day.”

