Advertisement

Council Bluffs West Broadway reconstruction enters final phase

(KCRG)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Council Bluffs has announced that the construction on West Broadway is coming to a close.

The reconstruction project to enhance the vitality and aesthetic of the road has entered its fifth and final phase.

Segment 5 construction will take place from 19th Street to 15th Street.

A video providing information for surrounding businesses on what they can expect in this final phase can be watched here.

“We are thrilled to be wrapping up construction on West Broadway this year,” said Mayor Matt Walsh. “We ask that drivers slow down and stay alert in construction zones so that everyone - construction workers, other drivers, and you - can go home safe every day.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Fatal accident on Highway 75 near Nebraska City
Fatal wreck under investigation in Cass County
NSP arrest two people on opposite sides of the state in simultaneous chases
Very cold temperatures moving in for the weekend
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Big swings in temperature on the way this week!
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

Latest News

Thursday First Alert
FIRST ALERT DAYS this week: Snow, wind and falling temps Thursday then coldest air yet by the weekend.
First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday
Kimara Snipes has formally announced her candidacy for Omaha Mayor Monday after being the first...
Kimara Snipes formally announces candidacy for Omaha Mayor
Thursday First Alert Day Forecast