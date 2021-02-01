CHI Health previews COVID-19 vaccine shots for Douglas County seniors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a big week for seniors in Douglas County as the next phase of vaccinations begins. Those who are 80 years and older.

The CHI Immanuel Medical Center is one of four sites in the city giving shots to those 80 and older this week.

Remember, this is by appointment only with the Douglas County Health Department. The health department will tell you when to arrive.

CHI employees are asking you to enter off 72nd Street Wednesday, by emergency. There will be signs directing you to the back of the building.

The street is called Deaconess. You’ll be shown where to park. Don’t worry, the lot will be empty then and employees will park somewhere else.

The staff will match up your name to the list and you can walk through the doors to the right of the conference center. There will be four golf carts there to help shuttle those who can’t make it.

Once inside, CHI staff have timed it so they think they can handle 90 people an hour. The plan is to vaccinate 700 people at Immanuel Medical Center on Wednesday, and another 700 on Friday. They did a dry run this morning to work out any kinks.

Carol McCormick, CHI Clinic Logistics Chief, said “I think the fact that we are now able to reach out further past ourselves to people who need it so badly. I think Wednesday will be emotional for all of us who have been journeying through COVID. It’s been a year now. I think emotions will be running high.”

We’re told there are 17,000 people in the county who are 80 and older. And with Douglas County only getting 6,600 doses a week, easy math shows it will take a few weeks to vaccine all of them.

The health department is hoping the 75 and up age group can start getting vaccines as early as next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.