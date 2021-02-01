Charles Drew Health Center sets up appointments for 65 and older

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some senior citizens in Omaha’s minority community will soon receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Charles Drew Health Center activated its COIVD-19 vaccine appointment registration for its patients who meet Phase 1B criteria. The center will provide vaccinations for their patients 65 and older and 18 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.

Officials say they have about 250 doses to administer and will make more appointments as more vaccines are delivered.

Officials also say there is some hesitancy in the minority community to take the vaccine but officials believe those barriers can be removed with availability, accessibility, and affordability of the vaccine.

“We have a long history of just mistreatment and challenged with getting quality health care. We have to continue to keep challenging the status quo. We have to make sure when individuals are not getting access, when individuals are having unfair treatment, that we address it. We don’t make excuses for it because that is going to be the only way that we’re going to ever achieve health equity in this country,” said Kenny McMorris, the Chief Executive Officer of the Charles Drew Health Center.

Vaccinations will be provided Wednesday at the center’s Omaha Home for Boys site near 52nd and Ames. Officials also encourage the community to take advantage of the COVID-19 community clinics set up through the Douglas County Health Department.

“Right now the vaccine is free. We are getting guidance that many places can charge what they call an administrative fee but no one should be turned away for the factor in terms of financial or have that financial burden. The vaccine is free,” said McMorris.

Charles Drew Health Care Center patients who fit into the category can schedule an appointment by calling 402-451-3553.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.