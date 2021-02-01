Changes at the Open Door Mission ensure safety

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic has forced us all to adapt and get creative to stay safe.

The CEO of the Open Door Mission, Candace Gregory, knows that all too well.

Changes they made start the moment you walk through the door.

“This is a brand-new process,” Gregory explained.

Temperature check stations allow staff to monitor for obvious signs of COVID-19, like a fever.

“Not only when they get in and out of the building, but they have temperature and symptom checks twice a day,” Gregory said.

The system is a simple wrist scan in order to be sympathetic and keep in mind what residents might have lived through.

“We think this is a much more dignified way to take someone’s temperature,” she said. “We had to use the infrared thermometers at the very beginning but many of our guests have had trauma with violence.”

Handwashing stations were donated by community partners for every building.

A room in both The Lydia House and the men’s center has been converted into quarantine.

“Everyone that is experiencing homelessness that enters the Open Door Mission campus, we ask that you to do 72-hour quarantine,” Gregory said.

This isn’t just to monitor for symptoms, it’s also to explain how to wear your mask properly, their policy on social distancing and to teach proper handwashing.

Additional nurses were brought on to work in the infirmary. Gregory had the single occupancy rooms converted into isolation.

“This is our isolation area, and no one goes into this - past the polywall without full PPE,” she said gesturing past a hallway that’s sealed off.

To work in that area, staff receives extra training regarding how to wear their PPE properly. They’re required to have on goggles, masks, face shields and medical gowns on once they pass the polywall.

The same set up is mirrored on the women’s side as well.

Normally, women and children from The Lydia house would come to the men’s center for meals, but that can’t happen anymore.

“Our women and children are eating in their own Lydia House dining room,” Gregory said. “So this team is actually preparing for two locations instead of one. So twice as much work.”

Twice as much work with far fewer volunteers.

Remote learning has been a challenge for The Open Door Mission.

Gregory’s staff converted lounges into classrooms, hired three teachers and four paras to keep kids on track.

Needless to say, she’s ready for kids to be back in school full time.

“Zoom has run its course for us. We are burnt out,” she said.

All of the separation and adaptation have been worth it.

“Those precautions and along with the many other things we’re going to talk about is the reason that we have had less than 1% of our population contract the virus. It’s very labor-intensive but really worth it,” Gregory explained.

The pandemic has also allowed the giving nature of the community to shine through as well.

“We feel so...we don’t feel alone anymore. We feel like gosh, our community really cares,” she said.

While getting to this point has been a long journey and there is so much more ahead, Gregory feels like every obstacle has been a blessing in one way or another.

