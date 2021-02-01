Cass County woman missing, husband in custody

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for a missing Nebraska woman continues meanwhile her husband is in custody on other charges.

48-year-old Amber Tjaden of Weeping Water has not been seen or heard from since last Wednesday. Her daughter notified the Cass County sheriff.

Amber Tjaden is believed to be driving this 2019 black Jaguar SUV. 6 News has learned investigators haven’t been able to track it, as its version of OnStar isn’t activated.

According to court documents, her husband, 38-year-old Matthew Tjaden told deputies they had an argument and she left and was depressed.

Deputies said he later became upset they were still at his home and that he picked up his two boys and took off. They pursued the pickup but Matthew Tjaden didn’t stop.

When he finally did, deputies say his story allegedly changed about who he called and when regarding his missing wife. He was booked into the Cass County Jail for flight to avoid arrest and child neglect.

If you have information on Amber Tjaden’s whereabouts, call the Crime Tip Line at 800-527-3699.

