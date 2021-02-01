Advertisement

Authorities respond to individual struck by train in Nemaha County

(WMTW)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office was called to a half-mile north of the Nemaha County line Saturday morning for a report of an individual struck by a train.

Auburn Fire and Rescue as well as Union Pacific Police also responded to the report.

James Miller Jr. was identified and pronounced dead on the scene.

Foul play is not suspected.

