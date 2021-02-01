Authorities respond to individual struck by train in Nemaha County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office was called to a half-mile north of the Nemaha County line Saturday morning for a report of an individual struck by a train.

Auburn Fire and Rescue as well as Union Pacific Police also responded to the report.

James Miller Jr. was identified and pronounced dead on the scene.

Foul play is not suspected.

