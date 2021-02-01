Arizona man who threatened Iowa lawmakers sentenced

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Arizona man accused of threatening to shoot Iowa lawmakers has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Des Moines Register reports that Cody Leveke, also identified as Cody Meyers in court records, was sentenced Friday in Des Moines’ federal court. Leveke was arrested in December 2019 and convicted in September of interstate communication of a threat.

Authorities say Leveke sent emails to state Sen. Herman Quirmbach saying he was “angry enough to pull a mass shooting down at the State House,” among other things.

Prosecutors say Leveke was angry over the failure of a bill that would have allowed him to apply to be removed from the sex offender registry without moving back to Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.