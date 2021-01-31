Sunday Jan. 31 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 198 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 198 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 61,065.

No new deaths were reported. The total number of deaths remains at 597.

DCHD reports 47,776 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy, with 361 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 70% rate with 101 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 200 COVID-19 patients, with 76 receiving adult ICU care, 18 awaiting test results; 25 of those patients are on ventilators.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

