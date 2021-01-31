Advertisement

Sunday Jan. 31 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 198 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 198 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 61,065.

No new deaths were reported. The total number of deaths remains at 597.

DCHD reports 47,776 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy, with 361 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 70% rate with 101 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 200 COVID-19 patients, with 76 receiving adult ICU care, 18 awaiting test results; 25 of those patients are on ventilators.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Jan. 30 COVID-19 update
Jan. 29 COVID-19 update
Jan. 28 COVID-19 update
Jan. 27 COVID-19 update
Jan. 26 COVID-19 update
Jan. 25 COVID-19 update
Jan. 24 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Along the Platte River - through Noon Sunday
National Weather Service monitors ice jam flooding along the Platte River
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts welcomed Angie Ling and Lori Snyder from the state's Department of...
Nebraska moving to ‘green’ as COVID-19 vaccination sign-up, data portals launch
Police: Drunk driver crashes into Bellevue home
Autumn Acacia-Cortez
Omaha Police ID man found dead in church hall, book suspect on 2nd murder charge

Latest News

Iowa reports record 250 deaths linked to the coronavirus
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Captain Tom hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
Iowa Rep. Amy Nielsen (D-District 77).
Iowa lawmaker blames lack of House rules for virus infection
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines