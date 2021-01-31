Advertisement

Some puppy buyers duped by fake Nebraska kennels

(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - OMAHA, Neb. - Some unsuspecting puppy buyers are being scammed by people using Nebraska addresses on fake kennel websites.

Jim Hegarty, president of the Better Business Bureau’s Omaha office said one person from Texas reported losing more than $5,000 after paying a deposit for an Akita puppy from a fake Nebraska kennel.

Hegarty said his organization recommends meeting a puppy in person before paying, and he said buyers should watch out for deals that appear to be too good to be true if a dog is selling for significantly less than that breed normally would.

