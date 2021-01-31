Platte floodwater creeps toward Emerson Estates

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Platte River ice jam sent floodwater toward homes in Fremont Saturday.

When Emerson Estates property owner Laura Griffis left town last week, she wasn’t sure why she took time to place sandbags that stretched nearly a hundred yards between homes and the Platte River.

If it was her instinct that told her—it was the right call.

Griffis returned to Fremont this weekend to find flood water within feet of the bags which guard homes against floodwater that comes from the Platte River.

It’s too close for comfort at Emerson Estates, which is one house away from finally rebuilding after the 2019 flood.

“There’s 37 houses out here,” Griffis said. “We lost one that broke in half and slid into the lake in 2019. Other houses had knee to waist-deep water and we had to put those houses back together ourselves.”

Down the road, Dodge County’s emergency manager says it’s up to mother nature when the ice jam will break through and water will flush out from roads like Ridgeland Avenue.

“We do not anticipate the floodwaters to rise,” Smith said. “They peaked earlier this morning.”

Smith says some homes near Ridgeland Ave or closer to the Platte River may have some water in garages or basements, but nothing too damaging.

Flooding is familiar to Fremont, and its consequences are still fresh in their minds following 2019.

“It’s something that lives in you forever,” Griffis said.

Dodge County officials say floodwater continues to recede. Expect roads like Ridgeland Avenue and Big Island Road to remain closed until further notice. Dodge County officials want to remind you not to go around road closures.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.