Omaha Police investigate a robbery and an attempted robbery

(KFYR)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating one robbery and one attempted robbery that happened over the weekend.

Officers went to the convenience store, Downtown Food Mart on South 16th Street for an attempted robbery Saturday night.

The clerk at the food mart told police that a man went into the store, showed off a gun, and demanded money. The man left the store after the clerk didn’t comply.

The man is described as wearing a black hoodie, a mask, and gray jeans.

On Sunday morning, police went to the gas station, Speedy Gas N Shop near Maple Street for a robbery.

The clerk told officers that a man went into the gas station, showed a gun, and demanded money. The man left after getting an unknown amount of money.

They describe the man as having a light complexion, 6 feet, 180 pounds, and was wearing brown overalls and a black mask.

To give tips and information, anyone can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-7867.

