Advertisement

NSP arrest two people on opposite sides of the state in simultaneous chases

(AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol made two arrests Friday night on opposite sides of the state after two simultaneous car chases.

The driver of a Ford Edge, Carlos Chavez, 19, from Texas was arrested for theft by received stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, minor in possession, possession of an open alcohol container, and an outstanding warrant from Texas. Troopers confirmed the car to be stolen from Denver, Colorado.

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, Joseph Keys, 41, from Omaha was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, felony driving under suspension, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and traffic violations.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop with a Ford that was speeding near the mile marker of I-80, east of Sidney, at 11:45 p.m. While attempting the traffic stop, the car sped up and went further east. The car failed to make a right turn and went into a ditch and rolled when reaching the bottom of the exit ramp of I-80 at mile marker 76.

Chavez was taken into custody without further incident was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. During the chase, the car reached 120 mph.

Around the same time in Omaha near I-680, another trooper saw a Chevy Tahoe speeding on Highway 133.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the car turned west on North 103rd Street. Soon later, the Chevy went into an apartment complex near 108th and Redick Ave.

The car drove around the complex many times before getting blocked by another trooper trying to exit. The driver tries to leave the parking lot driving off the road but became stuck in the snow.

The Chevy hit the driver’s side of a trooper’s car when trying to leave. Keys tried to leave but was quickly taken into custody and then lodged in Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Black Kansas cheerleader kicked off squad; now coach resigns
Along the Platte River - through Noon Sunday
National Weather Service monitors ice jam flooding along the Platte River
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts welcomed Angie Ling and Lori Snyder from the state's Department of...
Nebraska moving to ‘green’ as COVID-19 vaccination sign-up, data portals launch
Police: Drunk driver crashes into Bellevue home
Autumn Acacia-Cortez
Omaha Police ID man found dead in church hall, book suspect on 2nd murder charge

Latest News

Freshman Westside Wrestler
Regan Rosseter Westside Wrestler
Military labs work to ID remains from Korean War
Some puppy buyers duped by fake Nebraska kennels
Iowa reports record 250 deaths linked to the coronavirus