NSP arrest two people on opposite sides of the state in simultaneous chases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol made two arrests Friday night on opposite sides of the state after two simultaneous car chases.

The driver of a Ford Edge, Carlos Chavez, 19, from Texas was arrested for theft by received stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, minor in possession, possession of an open alcohol container, and an outstanding warrant from Texas. Troopers confirmed the car to be stolen from Denver, Colorado.

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, Joseph Keys, 41, from Omaha was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, felony driving under suspension, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and traffic violations.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop with a Ford that was speeding near the mile marker of I-80, east of Sidney, at 11:45 p.m. While attempting the traffic stop, the car sped up and went further east. The car failed to make a right turn and went into a ditch and rolled when reaching the bottom of the exit ramp of I-80 at mile marker 76.

Chavez was taken into custody without further incident was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail. During the chase, the car reached 120 mph.

Around the same time in Omaha near I-680, another trooper saw a Chevy Tahoe speeding on Highway 133.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the car turned west on North 103rd Street. Soon later, the Chevy went into an apartment complex near 108th and Redick Ave.

The car drove around the complex many times before getting blocked by another trooper trying to exit. The driver tries to leave the parking lot driving off the road but became stuck in the snow.

The Chevy hit the driver’s side of a trooper’s car when trying to leave. Keys tried to leave but was quickly taken into custody and then lodged in Douglas County Jail.

