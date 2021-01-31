Advertisement

Mavs take down No. 2 North Dakota

Omaha's Nolan Sullivan celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period...
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against North Dakota at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Saturday, 1/30/21.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After losing against North Dakota on Friday night, the Omaha Mavericks took down the second ranked Fighting Hawks on Saturday in a 5-4 decision.

The first period of the game was eventful.

The two teams scored five total goals, three of them coming from UNO.

Chase Premeau, Nolan Sullivan and Johnny Tychonick scored the first three goals.

After a scoreless second period, the Mavs scored two more in the third to win it.

Omaha has a Friday/Saturday series on the road at Denver next weekend.

